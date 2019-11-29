“Forwards win games and backs determine by how much” is commonly used in Rugby and in the Nile Special Stout Premiership, it resonates more with the fourteen-time champions Hima Cement Heathens.

The Heathens may be prepared to play from everywhere but more with their forwards, beating the opponents with unmatched strength.

The 2019-20 squad boasts of some of the best forwards in the country and team skipper Michael Wokorach believes the side has an edge in that departmanet over other teams in the league.

“I think we have a good pack, that I believe, because we have a number of experienced players in the pack,” Wokorach told Kawowo Sports.

Twitter | Uganda Rugby Union Referee Saudah Adiru signals advantage Kobs at a scrum during the Uganda Cup final against Heathens

With two of the national team jumpers in Charles Uhuru and Simon Olet coupled with rising hooker Ronald Kanyanya who is growing into the role, Heathens dominate lineouts and eventually driving mauls.

“We have a very good moving maul and a good scrummaging technique and I think that is an area that will give us a big boost going into the league.

“However, you shouldn’t undermine our backline (because) we have experienced players in there, we have young and exciting guys who are ready to push the team forward.”

Heathens Season Squad

Forwards: Santos Senteza, Abel Musoke, Joshua Oketcho, Gideon Kaihura, Jamil Nyango, Boaz Musasizi, Victor Wangobo, Ronald Kanyaya, Abdul Kiyimba, Alex Mubiru, Charles Uhuru (Vice-Captain), Michael Otto, Reynald Kato, Aziz Khan, Simon Olet, Peter Tinashe, Arthur Mukama, Benedict Misagga, Cox Muhigwa, Scott Oluoch and Emmanuel Byamugisha

Backs: Aaron Ofoyrwoth, Chris Lubanga, Paul Epilo, Robert Masendi, Ivan Otema, Gerald Sewankambo, Michael Wokorach (Captain), Innocent Gwokto, Allan Otim, Jordan Bongomin, Kevin Kerumundu, Kenneth Okwong, Lawrence Ssebuliba, Nicholas Kato, Paul Masendi, Bishop Onen, Trevor Ochan, Joseph Oyet and Faisal Gama