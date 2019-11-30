FUFA Drum 2019 Quarter-finals:

Group A (Match Day 1):

Busoga 1-1 West Nile

Lango 1-0 Bugisu

Busoga and West Nile Provinces played to a one draw during group A of the 2019 FUFA Drum quarter finals played at the Akii Bua Stadium on Saturday.

Following a goal-less first half, the game came to life when Richard Wandyaka tapped home the opener in the 54th minute.

The BUL Football Club forward finished at the back post following a free kick swung in by Ibrahim Mugulusi from the right flank.

The joy was short lived with a quick equalizer from Maroons forward Fred Amaku.

Amaku headed home from close range off roving right back Geriga Atendele.

West Nile proved the equal threat in the opening stages of the game.

Onduparaka captain Gadafi Wahabu had an effort for the opener disallowed for offside after five minutes.

A wall pass between Wandyaka and David Bagoole was intercepted by the West Nile midfield.

Amaku headed out Gadafi’s corner kick from close range in the 36th minute.

West Nile left back Rashid Okocha cleared off the goal-line from an Emma Mwesigwa header in the 40th minute.

Okocha was cautioned by referee Rajab Bakasembe in the 40th minute following a malious tackle on midfielder Jeromy Kirya.

West Nile missed the most clear chance of the afternoon when striker Brian Ade’s header hit the post at the stroke of full time.

There was a double change for team West Nile at start of second half.

Defender Muhammadi Rashidi limped off for Ceaser Olega and Ezra Bidda replaced Vitalis Tabu.

Wandyaka scored the game opener in the 54th minute for Busoga United.

Busoga midfielder George Kasonko got cautioned two minutes later for dangerous play.

West Nile Province equalized three minutes ahead when Amaku connected home Atendele’s cross.

Yakuti Mandela paved way for Emmanuel Mwesigwa in Busoga’s other change.

Gadaffi Gadihno was introduced for Brian Ade as West Nile as brought on board new changes.

The second game in the same group witnessed Lango win 1-0 over Bugisu.

Ivan Okello netted the lone strike on the evening.

Match day two will be held in Gulu at the Pece War Memorial Stadium, Gulu.

Bukedi plays Tooro in the early kick off at 2 PM before the reigning champions Buganda will face hosts Acholi at 4 PM.