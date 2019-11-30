Despite an interruption by the rains, day one of the national rally season finale ended with Rajiv Ruparelia registering the fastest time.

The Mosac rally kicked off with a morning stage of 26.36kilometre and later a super special stage in Kapeeka.

However, a heavy down pour that affected the super special forced the cancellation of a second run and stage results.

Rajiv and Enoch Olinga in a Proto VW were the fastest in the stage opening stage with 16mins and 12seconds. He heads into the final day with a 1 minute and 13 seconds lead ahead of second placed Omar Mayanja.

Title contender Yasin Nasser finished third keeping his title hopes alive. He must finish ahead of his rival Arthur Blick who finished in fifth position to clinch the title. Ronald Sebuguzi completed the top five.

Four stages will be driven on Sunday.