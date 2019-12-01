FUFA Drum 2019 (Match Day Two – Quarter finals)

Bukedi 2-1 Tooro

Acholi 1-0 Buganda

Ibra Nsimbe and captain Fredson Gwoto were on target as Bukedi came from behind to out-muscle Tooro 2-1 during group B of the quarter finals in the FUFA Drum (powered by Eagle Poa) on Sunday.

This was the first game of the double header for match day two at the Pece War Memorial Stadium in Gulu.

Anwar Ntege, a forward at Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) scored the opener past Wakiso Giants’ goalkeeper Derrick Emukule for Tooro barely 10 minutes into the well contested physical contest.

The joy was however short lived when Nsimbe found the equalizer on the quarter hour mark.

The MYDA forward in the FUFA Big league beat goalkeeper Douglas Kisembo from close range for the equalizing goal.

Tooro was unfortunate to find the equalizer when winger Joseph Ssemujju was denied by the lower bottom post in the 21st minute from an acute angle on the left.

Bukedi team captain, Gwoto who plays at Uganda Premier League side BUL in Jinja then gave Bukedi the lead in the 36th minute.

There were no further goals in the game as Bukedi held onto the lead to win 2-1.

Ibrahim Pengere of Bukedi was named man of the match, earning a plaque and cash Shs 100,000.

Bukedi now leads group B since the second game on the day witnessed Acholi overcome the reigning champions Buganda 1-0 in a well contested game.

Tito Okello scored the lone goal on the evening graced by hundreds of spectators.

Okello was also named man of the match.

Action returns with match day three of the quarter finals on Monday, 2nd December 2019 with two matches at Akii Bua stadium in Lira.

Lango takes on Busoga in the opening match at 2 PM and Bugisu will face West Nile in the subsequent game.

Team Line Ups:

Bukedi XI: Derrick Emukule (G.K), Stephen Othieno, Yeseri Waibi, Edward Kabona, Benon Tahomera, Ibrahimm Pengere, Iddi Babu, Fredson Gwoto, David Owori, Cosia Waiswa, Ibra Nsimbe

Subs: Patrick Wafula, Andrew Kiwanuka, Aaron Okoth, Raymond Othieno, Isaac Kissuju, Paul Ddumba, Ronald Otti, Vincent Egesa

Head coach: Abbey Kikomeko

Assistant coach: Nasibu Ndita

Tooro XI: Douglas Kisembo (G.K), Fredrick Kigozi, Benjamin Nyakoojo, Norman Kugonza, Paddy Muhumuza, Anwra Ntege, Noel Nasasira, Ronald Kikonyogo, John Byamukama Toki, Joseph Ssemuju, Joseph Marvin

Substitutes: Bruno Ochom, Albert Mugisa, Albert Atuhaire, Deus Katurama, Ramathan Musisi, Rodgers Lwebuga

Head coach: Fred Muhumuza