Defending champions Kenya have named a provisional 26-man squad for the 2019 CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup with rookies dominant.

Francis Kimanzi has also included one foreign based player in Anthony Wambani who plies his trade with Sweden side Vasalunds IF.

Besides Gor Mahia’s midfield pair of Kenneth Muguna and Clifton Miheso, defender Joash Onyango, AFC Leopards’ John Mark Makwatta and Whyvone Isuza, the rest of the players are no big name.

The squad has youngsters Daniel Sakari, Reagan Otieno, Benson Omala and Suleiman Ngotho.

Kenya, winners of the last held edition after beating Zanzibar in the finals are in Group C along with Tanzania, Djibouti and Zanzibar.

The tournament will be held in Uganda from December 7 to19, 2019.

Provisional Squad

Goalkeepers: Timothy Odhiambo (Ulinzi Stars) and Brian Bwire (Kariobangi Sharks)

Defenders: Johnstone Omurwa (Wazito), Suleiman Ngotho (Posta Rangers), Joash Onyango (Gor Mahia), Daniel Sakari (Kariobangi Sharks), Hillary Wandera (Tusker), Andrew Juma (Mathare United), David Owino (Mathare United) Samuel Olwande (Kariobangi Sharks)

Midfielders: Anthony Wambani (Vasalunds IF), Roy Okal (Mathare United), Kenneth Muguna (Gor Mahia), Musa Masika (Wazito), Abdallah Hassan (Bandari), Moses Mudavadi (Kakamega Homeboyz), Lawrence Juma (Gor Mahia), Reagan Otieno (KCB), Luke Namanda (Tusker), Whyvone Isuza (AFC Leopards), Kevin Kimani (Mathare United), Clifton Miheso (Gor Mahia)

Forwards: Oscar Wamalwa (Ulinzi Stars), Benson Omala (Western Stima), Elvis Nandwa (Ulinzi Stars), John Mark Makwatta (AFC Leopards)