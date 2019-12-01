Yasin Nasser and Ali Katumba overcame the odds to secure the maiden national rally title in the tense season finale in Kapeeka.

Nasser, whose primary target was to finish ahead of his rival Arthur Blick Jr, had a perfect start to the title decider when he finished day one in third position; 48 seconds ahead of Blick who was fifth.

The Moil Rally Team crew advanced their strategy on Sunday to further edge their rival.

“We are very happy with this title. We fought the battle whole year and these are the fruits.

“Special appreciation to my co-driver, mechanics, family and sponsors who have always supported us towards this victory,” said excited Nasser.

In the Subaru GVB, they posted total time of 1 hour 28 minutes and 41.35 seconds to secure the event win with 27 microseconds ahead of Omar Mayanja.

However, Nasser and Katumba’s Kapeeka victory remains on hold following a complaint on their car.

By the time of publication, the officials had postponed releasing final results till Tuesday following a series of complaints from several crews.

Team Blick protested Nasser’s Subaru GVB alleging to have non-homologated spare parts.

Stewards will also have to make a decision on Team Blick’s mid rally scrutineering following concerns about his car as well.

MOSAC challenge Rally Provisional results