Uganda, the host country for the 2019 CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup confirmed the stadia that will host the regional tournament from 7th -19th December.

Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) on Monday confirmed two venues where that the tournament will be staged outside the capital city, Kampala.

The FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru (artificial surface) and the Kyabazinga Stadium (natural grass) in Bugembe, Jinja will both be used.

“CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup 2019 will be held from 7th-19th December at the FUFA Technical Centre in Njeru & Kyabazinga Stadium-Bugembe in Jinja,” Read a statement on the FUFA Twitter handle.

This is the first time that Uganda will host the Championship since 2012 when they hosted and won it.

A total of 12 teams will take part in this year’s edition, including guest nation Democratic Republic of Congo.

Groups:

Group A – Uganda, Burundi, Ethiopia, Eritrea

Group B – DR Congo, Sudan, South Sudan, Somalia

Group C – Kenya, Tanzania, Djibouti, Zanzibar