Uganda held its nerve to defeat Jersey by 25 runs in their first game at the Cricket World Cup Challenge League Group B tournament in Oman.

The island nation won the toss and chose to field first in the only game of the opening day of the Challenge League B.

Uganda named a predictable starting XI with youngsters Richard Agamire, Fred Achellam, and Kenneth Waiswa missing out with Steve Tikolo naming a very experienced side.

Roger Mukasa and Arnold Otwani opened the batting for Uganda and despite both getting some good starts they were unable to capitalize as they fell for scores below 20.

Ronak Patel is still soul searching and he dragged a ball onto his stumps for zero to limit Uganda to 36/3 inside 15 overs.

A 70 run partnership between Shahzad Kamal (47) and captain Brian Masaba (40) settled all nerves and laid a platform for the middle order to prosper.

Dinesh Nakrani (79) and Riazat Shah (37) who in the past have combined for some memorable knocks had a 91-run partnership that helped Uganda pile 248/8 in their 50 overs.

In the chase, Jersey took the game to Uganda scoring freely and wickets were difficult to come by for the Cricket Cranes. The usually reliable spinners had an off day as Henry Ssenyondo and Frank Nsubuga had a difficult time as they failed the partnerships that were growing.

However, Bilal Hassun, Riazat Shah and Dinesh Nakrani had a great day with the ball containing the run flow and also picking up the important wickets.

Nakrani undoubtedly the man of the match picked the last wicket of the game as Uganda closed out a 25 run win.

The win gives Uganda momentum as they go into their next four games. Uganda needs at least two more wins to be able to remain in contention for the top slot in Group B.