The decision to host the 2019 CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup in Bugembe and Njeru has been rescinded according to reliable sources.

The tournament that gets underway on Saturday December 7 had earlier this week been confirmed to take place in Njeru and Bugembe with the U-17 Girls competition in Kampala.

“The revised fixture will be out shortly. The Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup will take place in Kampala and the Cecafa U-17 Women Challenge Cup in Njeru,” confirmed Andrew Jackson Oryada, one of the key members on the organising team.

The girls tournament host venues had been confirmed by FUFA as StarTimes stadium, Lugogo and Kabaka Kyabaggu stadium, Wakissha – the home of Wakiso Giants FC.

