The 2019 CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup and the U-17 Girls championship will be without Ethiopia after the Ethiopia Football Federation confirmed withdraw.

The Walya Antelopes were meant to face Uganda, Eritrea and Burundi in Group of the tournament that kicks off on December 7 in Uganda.

The EFF has also confirmed that it will not be part of the Cecafa Women’s Under-17 Challenge Cup that is also hosted in Uganda.

However, there was no official reason forwarded by the EFF for the decision and the CECAFA local organising committee is yet to revise the fixtures.

The Women’s Under-17 Challenge Cup is due to begin on 9 December with the final also on 19 December.