Uganda Motocross team was flagged off on Wednesday ahead of the second round of regional motocross championship set to take place this weekend in Nairobi, Kenya.

Team Uganda will have twenty three riders in Kenya.

Uganda holds a big lead of 1144 points over rivals Kenya. But the less numbers of riders fielded for the weekend races is already a concern.

“It’s unfortunate we will not field a big team like we wished due to the financial restrictions. But we hope to do our best to edge Kenya.

“With the help of the national council, we have managed to at least secure transportation for the bikes and also Uganda airlines gave us discounts which could bring more numbers,” said team captain Maxime Van Pee.

Uganda will attempt to claim a sixth regional MX title.

“It will not be an easy fight. We are aware its raining in Kenya and told the riders to prepare for serious mud. When it rains it really gets deep.

“We have a good lead. However, we are told kenya is fielding a lot of old riders. So its not going to be a walk in the park. They could overturn the lead especially without the team we wanted,” added Van Pee.

The team leaves for the Kenyan capital Nairobi on Thursday to get ready for the two day event at Jamhuri park.