2019 CECAFA Senior men Challenge Cup:

7th – 19th December

Venues: Mandela National Stadium, Namboole & Lugogo

Kenya will not travel with their one of their goalkeepers Brian Okot Bwire, originally summoned for the CECAFA 2019 Senior men challenge cup in Uganda.

Bwire pulled out of the team squad because of a hip injury.

He was the 2019 CECAFA U20 Championships best goalkeeper and had been called up to the Harambee Stars provisional squad.

Western Stima goalkeeper Samuel Odhiambo has since taken over Bwire’s slot.

Kenya Head coach Kimanzi also handed a late call to Tusker forward Timothy Otieno and Bandari star, Mohamed Katana.

Kenya is in Group C alongside Tanzania, Djibouti and Zanzibar.

The Harambee Stars seek successful title defence to the title they won in December 2017, in Machakos.

Group A has host country Uganda, Burundi, Ethiopia and Eritrea.

In group B, there is Sudan, South Sudan and Somalia.

The top two teams in each group, as well as two best losers from the three groups, will proceed to the tournament’s quarterfinal.

Two venues; Star Times Stadium, Lugogo (artificial surface) and the Mandela National Stadium, Namboole (natural grass) will be used for the championship.

Kenya Provisional Squad

Goalkeepers: Timothy Odhiambo (Ulinzi Stars), Samuel Odhiambo (Western Stima)

Defenders: Johnstone Omurwa (Wazito), Suleiman Ngotho (Posta Rangers), Joash Onyango (Gor Mahia), Daniel Sakari (Kariobangi Sharks), Hillary Wandera (Tusker), Andrew Juma (Mathare United), David Owino (Mathare United) Samuel Olwande (Kariobangi Sharks)

Midfielders: Anthony Wambani (Vasalunds IF), Roy Okal (Mathare United), Kenneth Muguna (Gor Mahia), Musa Masika (Wazito), Abdallah Hassan (Bandari), Moses Mudavadi (Kakamega Homeboyz), Lawrence Juma (Gor Mahia), Reagan Otieno (KCB), Luke Namanda (Tusker), Whyvone Isuza (AFC Leopards), Kevin Kimani (Mathare United), Cliffton Miheso (Gor Mahia), Mohammed Katana (Bandari)

Forwards: Oscar Wamalwa (Ulinzi Stars), Benson Omala (Western Stima), Elvis Nandwa (Ulinzi Stars), John Mark Makwatta (AFC Leopards), Timothy Otieno (Tusker)