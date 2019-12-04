The first round of the 2019/20 Uganda Premier League season officially came to a climax on Tuesday as KCCA FC defeated Proline FC 4-0 in the Lugogo derby to bridge the gap between them and log leaders Vipers SC to just two.

The first round has had quite a number of players that have put out good performances for their respective clubs in the 15 match days played.

Kawowo Sports’ Joel Muyita who has been making the best XI for every match-day this season brings you the eleven players he thinks were outstanding and deserve to be in the best XI of the first round.

Goalkeeper: Yusuf Wasswa (Onduparaka FC)

His spell at SC Villa last season did not see him establish his presence. However, when he sought for relief at Onduparaka FC, the shot stopper has been a key player for the Arua based side.

Wasswa on several occasion came out to make game winning saves and stood out even in the games when the Caterpillars lost, the most vivid was the loss to KCCA FC.

He gets ahead of Fabien Mutombora (Vipers SC), Rogers Omedwa (Busoga United FC) and Sanon Mulabi (BUL FC) who equally played well.

Right Back: Ceasar Olega (Maroons FC)

Olega signed from Paidha Black Angels did not make the cut to the starting team in the opening games of the season with coach Douglas Bamweyana opting for Eddie Kapampa and later Solomon Walusimbi when he chose to play a 3-5-2.

However, when he broke through the lineup, Olega did not look back and has been putting up consistent performances for the Prison Warders.

This will be a surprise choice for many regarding the famous right backs in the league such as Paul Willa (Vipers SC), Ashraf Mandela (URA FC).

The other players who deserves a mention in this position include Douglas Muganga and Ibrahim Kibumba of Busoga United FC and SC Villa respectively.

Left Back: Musitafa Kizza (KCCA FC)

KCCA FC Media Musitafa Kizza is by far the best left back in the league

Kizza is by far the best left back in the country and has set the bar so high for the rest of the competitors.

He has kept his trade mark crosses, added free kicks and goals to his game.

Just this season, Kizza has three goals to his name in the league for the defending champions.

Vipers SC Aziz Kayondo has greatly improved just like Arafat Galiwango of Police FC but Kizza still ranks ahead of them.

Brian Mjwega of URA FC has also had good performance for the tax collectors and deserves a mention.

Centre Back: Musa Walanglira (BUL FC)

The perfect example that suits the common adage ‘Old is Gold,’ Musa Walangalira has continued to be a key pillar for BUL FC.

His good game reading and aerial presence has been very vital for BUL FC who had a good run in the first round. Walangalira has played with Walter Ochola, Jimmy Kulaba but still maintained his performance regardless of who he plays with.

Bernard Tahomera of new comers Kyetume FC deserves a mention and he continues to prove he will be a good defender in future.

John Revita of KCCA FC would also come in the image as one of the best Centre backs in the first round.

Centre Back: Halid Lwaliwa (Vipers SC)

The Vipers SC captain is rock solid in defence and his presence continues to be vital for the Venoms in their pursuit to win this season’s title.

Playing alongside Bashir Asiku, Lwaliwa has been one of the best performers in his position.

Richard Ayiko of Onduparaka FC has equally had good display making three appearances in my matchday teams.

Holding Midfield: Gift Ali (KCCA FC)

Arguably the best performer for KCCA FC this season and the midfielder has continued to put up consistent performance especially towards the end of the first round.

Very comfortable on the ball, Gift Ali has given KCCA FC midfield shape, always ignites attacks and makes timely interceptions when need be.

This was a close call for me between Gift Ali and Siraje Ssentamu of Vipers SC. Godfrey Akol of BUL FC also deserves plaudits for a good job at the Jinja based side.

Central Midfield: Yusuf Ssozi (Police FC)

Courtesy Yusuf Ssozi holds his man of the match plaque after the game against Vipers SC

Even in the games where Police FC lost, Yusuf Ssozi always stood out and his performance attracted the attention of national team coaches. He played as Uganda eliminated Burundi to qualify for the 2020 Championship of African Nations (CHAN).

A box to box player who literally been giving Police FC the drive going forward, Ssozi gets ahead of Abdu Karim Watambala, Bobos Byaruhanga and Boban Zirintusa.

Attacking Midfield: Hassan Ssenyonjo (Wakiso Giants FC)

Whereas he has often been deployed as a number ten or sometimes a winger, I will choose to have Hassan Ssenyonjo as the think tank of my team of the first round.

Even when the Purple Sharks struggled, Ssenyonjo always stood out and he gets into my team of the first round.

Very many people would fancy Allan Okello given the fact that he has added goals to his game but I will settle for Ssenyonjo.

Forward: Fahad Bayo (Vipers SC)

Nine goals to his name upon returning from Buildcon, Zambia, Bayo has been largely important for Vipers SC good start to the season.

Despite missing on several occasions, Bayo’s goals have been vital for the Venoms and deserves a slot on the team.

Forward: Steven Mukwala (Maroons FC)

Mukwala is by far the most improved player in the league this season. Besides scoring 10 goals to lead the scoring charts, the player on loan from Vipers SC has added so much to his game.

Ball control, position awareness and getting involved in the game are some of the attributes where Mukwala has improved.

Forward: James Otim (BUL FC)

Another close call for me to finally get who to settle for, but I have decided to go for the dimunitive winger ahead Ben Ocen (Police FC) and Express FC duo of Frank Ssenyondo and Disan Galiwango.

One would easily go for Robert Mukongotya and Musa Esenu who have been scoring goals for BUL FC, But the contribution by James Otim cannot go unnoticed.

Very comfortable on the ball, good at taking on opponents and injects pace whenever BUL F surge forward.

Honorable Mentions

Saidi Keni (SC Villa), Bernard Tahomera (Kyetume FC), Siraje Ssentamu (Vipers SC), Allan Okello (KCCA FC), Robert Mukongotya (BUL FC), Boban Zirintusa (Busoga United FC), Ben Ocen (Police FC), Disan Galiwango (Express FC)

Coach: Peter Onen (BUL FC)