Mbarara City Football Club lanky forward Makweth Wol was included in the provisional South Sudan’s team for the 2019 CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup that will be hosted in Uganda.

Makweth is among the 22 players summoned by the South Sudan football Association for the annual championship that kicks off this Saturday in Uganda.

There are quite a number of other Ugandans based in Uganda as midfielder Ivan Wani who features for Uganda Premier League outfit, Busoga United and goalkeeper Emmanuel Rubangakene.

Currently, Rubangakene is part of the Acholi Province team in the on-going FUFA Drum tournament (Acholi is in same group as Buganda, Tooro and Bukedi).

KCCA defender Musa Ramathan has reportedly turned down the invite.

Other players:

The South Sudan’s team also has Australian based Tabon Makoli who is attached to Springwall White Eagles, Agwa Okout Obuech of Bayern FC in Norway, South Korean based Paul Pal Puk, the Kenyan based duo of John Koul Chol and David Majak (Tusker) and well as Tanzanian based Yasin Khamis Duku.

The local based legion in South Sudan include; John Koul Chol (Kenya), Peter Maker (Amarat United Juba), Deng Deng Santino (Rainbow FC Juba), David Omot Sebit (Al Merrick Juba), Dominic Angelo Kornelio (Munuki FC Juba),Koang Thok Kerjok (Hilal Kaddougli), Dominic Abdul Pretino (Al Khatoum Alwatani), Sebit Ajak (Al Fallah FC Alatwani), Steven Pawar (Amarat United Juba), Jose Kuch Nyuar (Amarat United Juba) as well as goalkeepers Paul Tagot and Micheal Marko of Amarat United, Juba

South Sudan is pooled in group B alongside Sudan, Somalia.

The competition, regarded as the oldest on the African continent is slated to take place in Uganda between 7th to 19th December this year.

The Kyabazinga Stadium in Jinja (natural grass) and the FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru (artificial grass) will host the championship.

Full South Sudan Squad:

Goalkeepers: Emmanuel Rubangakene (Unattached), Paul Tagot, Micheal Marko (Amarat United Juba)

Other players: Tabon Makoli (Springwall White Eagles Austraria), Agwa Okout Obuech (Bayern FC Norway), Pal Paul Puk (South-Korea), Makweth Wol (Mbarara City), Yasin Khamis Duku (Tanzania), John Koul Chol (Kenya), Peter Maker (Amarat United Juba), Ivan Wani (Busoga United),Deng Deng Santino (Rainbow FC Juba), David Omot Sebit (Al Merrick Juba), Dominic Angelo Kornelio (Munuki FC Juba),Koang Thok Kerjok (Hilal Kaddougli), Dominic Abdul Pretino (Al Khatoum Alwatani), Sebit Ajak (Al Fallah FC Alatwani), Steven Pawar (Amarat United Juba), David Majak (Tusker FC Kenya), Jose Kuch Nyuar (Amarat United Juba)