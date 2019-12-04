There was cheering and a standing ovation for midfielder Julius Poloto who came on as a substitute as KCCA FC defeated Proline FC 4-0 to end the first round on a high.

Poloto was returning to action for the first time after 9 months out due to recurring injuries.

His return was the key high light as the defending champions overpowered past neighbours Proline FC to close the gap on league leaders, Vipers SC. KCCA FC, on 32 points is now 2 points behind Vipers SC with 15 games to play in the second round.

To cap up his return, the winger who replaced Sam Ssenyonjo in the 80th minute set up Allan Okello for the fourth goal of the day as the latter sealed his brace.

KCCA FC Manger Mike Hillary Mutebi termed Poloto’s return as timely and believes he will be important in the title race.

It is good to have him (Poloto) back after recovering from an injury that has seen him out for a long time, because these are the kids on which this project was built on,” Mutebi said after the game.

“There is no doubt about his abilities and we think he will be important in our title ambitions. He came on and made an impact, assisting on our final goal.”

“He is a KCCA boy through and through and you can see the adoration from the crowd. I hope he stays fit because he surely has a lot to offer in our title defence.”

Poloto who is one of the products from the KCCA FC academy got promoted to the senior team in 2017 but his career has been greatly affected by injuries.

Teenage striker Sam Ssenyonjo who has been key for KCCA FC in the recent engagements opened the scores at the stroke of halftime when he slotted home after Musa Ramathan had initially missed.

Nicholas Kasozi got his first goal at KCCA FC and in the Uganda Premier League when he headed home Gift Ali’s corner kick delivery.

Okello stretched the lead scoring the third for KCCA FC in the 78th minute before putting the icing on the cake towards the end.

The second round of the league is expected to start early next year.