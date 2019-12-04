Everything in life is defined in seasons and an epoch, good or bad.

To this effect, there is a beginning and definitely as end to a specific project or undertaking.

Management of Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) Football Club has confirmed the end to an era of their Chief Executive Officer (CEO), now former, Ivan Kakembo.

The club’s communication and marketing director Ian Rumanyika released a statement confirming that they will not be renewing the employment contract of Kakembo.

Uganda Revenue authority (ura) Football Club would like to confirm that we shall not be renewing Ivan Kakembo’s contract, the former CEO after it expired on 30-November-2019. The club would like to thank Ivan for his work during his time time at the dream club and to wish him success in the future. URA FC Statement

URA FC Media Ivan Kakembo during his epoch as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at URA Football Club

The club intends to name an interim CEO as they formalize with the due process to recruit a new Chief Executive Officer.

“We shall be communicating the interim CEO in the due course as we go through a formal process to recruit a new CEO” Ian Rumanyika added.

Kakembo had successfully completed his one year tenure at the tax collectors’ club and he will go down in history for having brought sanity to the club’s secretariat.

First, consolidating on the positives, URA FC excelled with 100 percent in the FUFA club licensing process alongside Wakiso Giants.

He is also credited for having lured Rwenzori Mineral Water as the official club beverage partner.

Amidst hitches and challenges, Kakembo’s robust approach to life maneuvered him through every thick, thin and life changing moments at the club.

Often, a section of club loyalists opposed to his open minded approach and sound mentality that they hitherto deemed objective to the club’s development process.

Kakembo had previously served as the CEO at SC Villa and Nyamityobora.

At URA, he replaced Bridget Nakayenga who was serving on an interim basis following the departure of Edward Francis Kulubya.