FUFA Drum 2019: Quarter finals – Match Day 6 Results:

Acholi 1-1 Bukedi

Buganda 1-0 Tooro

Gangly forward Isaac Otto came off the bench to net a late winner and drive the 2019 FUFA Drum quarter final hosts Acholi to the last four stage of the competition.

Otto beat the Bukedi brilliant goalkeeper Patrick Wafula from close range following a goal melee in the 88th minute to force a one all draw and send the passionate home fans crazy.

The Maroons center forward had moments earlier replaced Norman Ojik as Acholi fire blanks in quick succession.

Acholi’s priceless asset Tito Okello, Ojik and James Otim had all failed to find the back of the net before Otto’s most important goal.

Bukedi had held onto Ibra Nsimbe’s 12th minute strike and posed lots of questions to the hosts.

Nsimbe, playing in the second division league with Tororo based MYDA scored the opening goal after rounding up the central defensive pairing of Sylvester Okello and Walter Ochora before slotting the ball home past goalkeeper Derrick “Vendrick” Ochan.

Acholi created several opportunities but none could give them the breakthrough.

Defender Okello witnessed his half volley over on the quarter hour mark.

Fredson Gwoto had a free header straight to the Acholi goalkeeper Ochan on 25 minutes.

Acholi had a free-kick blocked by the Bukedi defensive wall heading to the mandatory half way break when Fred Agandu set up Felix Okot.

Upon restart of the second half, Acholi changed the game plan that saw them the better side for long spells.

Ojik stumbled where it mattered most as he approached the goal area.

Acholi captain Denis Okot Oola got cautioned 10 minutes into the final stanza.

Bukedi called for a double change; introducing Iddi Babu and Cosia Wasiwa for Stephen Okello and Isaac Kisujju respectively.

James Otim watched in disbelief when his header at the back post kissed the cross bar off Okot’s cross from the right on 67 minutes.

With 20 minutes to play, Isaac Otto replaced Norman Ojik.

Otto fluffed a chance and Otim arrived late at the back post as Acholi piled more pressure.

The continued pressure reaped dividends with Otto’s late equalizer, a calm finish past man of the match, goalkeeper Patrick Wafula in the 88th minute, much to the delight of the home fans.

Acholi had secured a crucial point, good enough to take them to 5 points from three games in the new format of the quarter finals.

Thus, securing the final semi-final slot to join Bukedi, Lango and Bugisu.

Meanwhile, Buganda won 1-0 against Tooro courtesy of Paul Ssekulima’s strike.

Busula FC midfielder Ronald Ssekiganda was named man of the match pocketing Shs 100,000 on the spot and taking home a slot.

Both Buganda and Tooro are eliminated as they return home immediately.

Buganda’s other hopes of resurrection was through the earlier filed petition against Bukedi who fielded Yeseri Waibi were frustrated after the organizers threw out the petition citing lack of evidence.

The tournament theme is “Celebrating Our Ancestry”.

Team Line Ups:

Acholi XI: Derrick Ochan (G.K), Denis Okot (Captain), Slyvester Okello, Walter Ochora, Ronald Owinyi, Felix Okot, James Otim, Fred Agandu, Norman Ogik, Hudu Mulikyi, Tito Okello

Subs: Samuel Mwaka (G.K), Stephen Akena, Rogers Atube, Richardson Asaba, Francis Onekalit, Alfred Onek, Isaac Otto, Moses Okot, Derick Ochen

Head coach: Geofrey Akena

Bukedi XI: Patrick Wafula (G.K), Stephen Othieno, Andrew Kiwanuka, Edward Kabona, Ronald Otti, Ibrahim Pengere, Stephen Okello, Fredson Gwoto (Captain), Isaac Kisujju, Ibra Nsiimbe, David Owori

Subs: Derrick Emukule (G.K), Aaron Okoth, Cosia, Iddi Babu, Joseph Owino, Vicent Egessa, Raymond Othieno, Paul Ddumba, Frank Kalanda

Head coach: Abbey Kikomeko Bogere

Match Officials:

Center Referee: Ronald Madanda

Assistant Referee 1: Emmanuel Okudra

Assistant Referee 2: Immaculate Achiro

Fourth Official: Muzamiru Waiswa

Referee Assessor: Amin Bbosa

Commissioner: Livingstone Lajani

All Results Quarter final Results:

Match Day 1:

Busoga 1-1 West Nile

West Nile Bugisu 0-1 Lango

Match Day 2:

Bukedi 2-1 Tooro

Tooro Acholi 1-0 Buganda

Match Day 3:

Bugisu 1-0 West Nile

West Nile Lango 2-0 Busoga

Match Day 4:

Buganda 2-4 Bukedi

Bukedi Tooro 1-1 Acholi

Match Day 5:

Busoga 3-4 Bugisu

Bugisu Lango 1-3 West Nile

Match Day 6: