CWC Challenge League Group B

Kenya 253/6 (Naman Patel (60), Dhiren Ghondaria (53) Frank Nsubuga 2/38) Uganda 254/7 (Ronak Patel (80), Shahzad Ukani (60) (49.2/50 overs, target 254)

Uganda won by 3 wickets (with 4 balls remaining)

He might have scored only 22 runs but Brian Masaba offered himself when the team needed him instead of throwing the responsibility to someone else he joined walked in with 47 runs needed for the win.

With the set Ronak Patel departing someone had to step up and cometh the moment cometh Brian Masaba. He put his skill to the test scoring crucial runs in a pressure situation with veteran Frank Nsubuga to guide Uganda to a famous victory over neighbours Kenya.

With Charles Waiswa out due to injury, Richard Agamire got his chance and the flat Henry Ssentondo was also replaced by youngster Kenneth Waiswa to make the tail longer.

Uganda won the toss and elected to field first but on a batting surface, the bowlers struggled for consistency.

Kenyan openers were largely untroubled putting on a 88 for the first wicket before veteran Frank Nsubuga broke the partnership. Wickets were not easy to come by for the Cricket Cranes with the Simbas having some good partnerships in the middle that helped them accumulate 253/6 in the 50 overs.

The chase for Uganda didn’t get off to a good start with Roger Mukasa (13) and Arnold Otwani (4) falling early before a third-wicket partnership of 100 runs between Shahzad Kamal Ukani (60) and Ronak Patel (80) steadied the ship. Once Shahzad was gone, the on-form Dinesh Nakrani (37) threw some nasty blows as the rate started to climb.

Patel was due a big contribution and he repaid the faith of the selectors with a well-timed knock but his fall with over 50 runs needed nearly derailed the chase. However, Brian Masaba stepped up to knock off the deficit with veteran Frank Nsubuga to claim a famous three-wicket win.

This is the first time Uganda is defeating Kenya in an ICC competition and also a second win for team Uganda at the tournament in Oman.

There is no rest for team Uganda as they will be back in action tomorrow to take on Bermuda.

A third win for the Cricket Cranes will most definitely mean they finish among the top 4 the Cricket World Cup Challenge League B tournament.