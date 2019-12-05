Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) has registered the Uganda U-17 Girls’ national football team for the 2020 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup qualifiers.

The team currently under the guidance of Ayub Khalifa and preparing to take part in the CECAFA U17 Girls’ Championship will play in these qualifiers for the first time.

It should be noted that the Uganda U-17 team was established just this year and on their first outing, they won the COSAFA U17 Girls’ Championship in Mauritius

Uganda will face Ethiopia at the first round stage in CAF qualifiers for THE 2020 FIFA U17 World Cup Women Championship.

The fixtures will be played on 10th and 26th January 2020 with the winner on aggregate taking on either Tanzania or Burundi.

Africa will have only three representatives at the final tournament which will be held in India between 2nd – 20th September 2020.

The 2020 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup will be the 7th edition of the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup, the biennial international women’s youth football championship contested by the under-17 national teams of the member associations of FIFA, since its inception in 2008.