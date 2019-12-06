The new season of the Nile Special Stout Uganda Rugby Premier League serves another high-stakes clash as Black Pirates await defending champions Heathens RFC at Kings Park Stadium, Bweyogerere on Saturday, November 7, 2019.

Black Pirates, who have not beaten the Heathens since their 2017-18 clean sweep season, will be looking to assert their dominance in top tier rugby again with a victory at home.

Heathens, who began their title defense against Betway Kobs will, on the other hand, be out to break the hearts of the rising side in their own backyard.

In the other tight contest of the weekend, a tie between Uganda Cup champions Betway Kobs and Toyota Buffaloes pits two brothers against each other at Legends Rugby Grounds. Buffaloes’ Donald Oketayot will have a statement to make to his elder brother Daniel Ortega who plays for Kobs.

Both teams will be yearning for victory having lost their opening matches. Betway Kobs need the win more if they’re to keep as close as they possibly can to the leaders Plascon Mongers.

In Entebbe, Plascon Mongers entertain Jinja Hippos. Mongers are on top of the log from matchday one with superior points difference, and their target in this match will be none other than to put up another high scoring result.

Jinja Hippos, however, are not the side to go down without a fight and this match presents them an opportunity early in the season to make maximum use of their explosive backline against strong opposition.

The Rimula Rhinos host newly-promoted outfit Makerere Impis in the early kickoff at Legends, and are in dire need of scoring their first points of the new season.

Makerere Impis limp into matchday two with major injury concerns as life in top tier league rugby continues to become tough in their playing department.

At The Graveyard in Makerere, Mulago Rams lie in wait for the 9 Barrels Warriors in an early encounter between two teams more accustomed to the bottom half of the log. The Warriors however still have enough momentum from matchday one against another Makerere-based side to earn them their second win of this season.

Matchday Two Fixtures

Legends Rugby Grounds

Rimula Rhinos vs Makerere Impis at 2:30pm

Betway Kobs vs Toyota Buffaloes at 4:30pm

Kings Park Stadium, Bweyogerere

Stanbic Black Pirates vs Hima Cement Heathens at 4:30pm

House Of Pain, Entebbe

Plascon Mongers vs Jinja Hippos at 4:30pm

The Graveyard, Makerere