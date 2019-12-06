CWC Challenge League Group B

Bermuda 208 (Kamau Leverock 50, Henry Ssenyondo 4/38)

Uganda 211/3 (Shahzad Ukani 86, Ronak Patel 72) (40.1/50 overs, target 209)

Uganda won by 7 wickets (with 59 balls remaining)

The Cricket Cranes are having a joy ride in Oman after picking up their third win at the Cricket World Cup Challenge League B tournament.

The demons of 2018 have been forgotten as the Cricket Cranes have put together a very good winning run that has seen them top the table.

Uganda made two changes from the side that defeated neighbours Kenya with Henry Ssenyondo returning in the place of youngster Richard Agamire and Arnold Otwani making way for Fred Achellam.

Bermuda won the toss and chose to bat a decision that was justified by their start. Three of their top 4 batsmen scoring half-centuries.

At 159/3, Bermuda looked set for a big total but the wheels came off with the remaining seven batsmen scoring only 50 runs as the Cricket Cranes restricted Bermuda to just 209 all out in 45.2 overs. Henry Ssenyondo 4/35 was the pick of the bowlers for the Cricket Cranes.

Cricket Uganda Henry Ssenyondo bowling

In the chase, the top still failed to hold for the Cricket Cranes as Roger Mukasa came and went and Kenneth Waiswa who was promoted to 3 also didn’t stay long. The match-winning partnership was of the second wicket with Shahzad Ukani Kamal (86) and Ronak Patel (72) combining to take the game away from Bermuda. Even the departure of Shahzad with only 13 runs needed didn’t matter much as Dinesh Nakrani finished the game in style with a boundary.

The third win on the bounce for the Cricket Cranes means they are guaranteed of finishing among the top 4 teams and if they can find another win, they will surely finish among the Top 2.

The team takes a break for now and will be back in action on Monday when they take on Italy.