Kobs 29-03 Buffaloes

Kobs bounced back from the opening day defeat to Heathens with a comprehensive 29-03 win over Buffaloes on Saturday at Legends.

Following earlier rains and the lunchtime kick-off between Warriors and Impis, the ground was as soggy as it gets and the multiple handling errors from either side were no surprise.

Buffaloes resisted the opening quarter but Aaron Jurua got the hosts on board and Nobert Okeny followed with another try three minutes later.

As halftime time neared, Mark Osuna crossed for the bonus point with Ivan Kirabo adding extras as Kobs led 17-00 at the break.

Osuna got his second try two minutes after the restart and ten minutes later, Donald Oketayot kicked in Buffaloes’ only points of the game.

The Buffaloes never troubled Kobs from that points and captain wrapped up the day with a last minute try between the poles and Karim Arinaitwe converted.

Other Results