FUFA DRUM 2019 – 1st Semi-final (Saturday, December 7):

Acholi Vs Bugisu – Pece War Memorial Stadium, Gulu (4 PM)

The first semi-final of the 2019 FUFA Drum kicks off between hosts Acholi and Bugisu provinces on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at the Pece War Memorial Stadium in Gulu.

At stake is a slot in the final of the championship whose winner will pocket Shs 32M in prize money.

Acholi won one game in the new format of the quarter finals where each team played three matches.

The hosts managed a slim 1-0 win against Buganda during the well-attended opener – thanks to Tito Okello’s contentious penalty.

Then, they squandered a 1-0 lead to be held one all by Tooro in the next match.

James Otim gave Acholi the lead before Joseph Ssemujju brought the game level moments later.

In Acholi’s final game, they needed a late – late equalizer from second half substitute Isaac Otto to earn a point with Bukedi during the one all draw.

Ibra Nsimbe had given Bukedi a 12th minute goal before the equalizer from Otto two minutes from full time.

Bugisu, on the other hand registered two wins during the quarter finals.

They started with a loss, falling to Lango 1-0 in the opening game.

Bugisu beat West Nile 1-0 via Steven Mukomba’s strike during the subsequent match before toppling Busoga in the thrilling 7 goal thriller of the derby.

Mukomba, a goalkeeper –cum-striker with Big league side Kiboga Young starred with a brace.

The other goals came from Raymond Onyai and a penalty from second half substitute, Ronald Magwali.

Key talking points and battles:

Acholi:

Acholi has the 12th man in the stands and will surely be motivated before their home fans for a decent performance and pick a decent result with the final slot in sight.

Head coach Geofrey Akena together with Raymond Komakech and Moses “Ugoboss” Oloya will most likely maintain three thirds of the players who have been playing.

For starters, Derrick Ochan in goal with the core of the backline marshaled by skipper Denis Okot Oola.

The experienced duo of Walter Ochora and Slyvester Okello will take up the central defensive partnership as Felix Okot is maintained in the holding midfield department.

Hudu Mulikyi will start as the central offensive midfielder to feed prodigal son Tito Okello, Isaac Otto and Norman Ojik up front.

Bugisu:

Bugisu’s head coach Godfrey “Toldo” Awachango is assisted by the son of the soil, Ibrahim Maruti.

The duo have a mountain task to climb if Bugisu is to progress to the finals of the FUFA Drum.

Bugisu has already proved they are a determined entity with the hard fought 1-0 win against West Nile and that spirited performance when they majestically triumphed 4-3 against Busoga at Pece.

In goalkeeper Edward Kasibante, Bugisu has safe hands in between the goal posts.

Hakim Magombe’s experience will be key in defence as Ibrahim Wamannah and Moses Ssekasana man the central midfield.

For starters, Ssekasana returns from suspension following two yellow cards that witnessed him sit out their last quarter final group game.

Raymond Onyai, skipper Muwadda Mawejje and the goalkeeper – turned – striker Steven Mukomba will lead the Bugisu’s quest for the much needed goals.

The winner between Acholi and Bugisu will square off with the victor of the second semi-final between Lango and Bukedi (to be played on Sunday in Lira) for Tuesday’s final.

The theme of the FUFA Drum tournament is “Celebrating Our Ancestry”.