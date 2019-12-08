FUFA Drum 2019 – 2nd Semi-final (Sunday, 8th December):

Lango Vs Bukedi – Akii Bua Stadium, Lira (4 PM)

1st Semi-final: Acholi 1-0 Bugisu

Goal scorer: Tito Okello

Man of the Match: Hudu Mulikyi (Acholi)

Fans darling Lango encounters an effervescent Bukedi in the second semi-final of the 2019 FUFA Drum tournament at the new Akii Bua Stadium in Lira.

The expectations are high, the stakes are ever higher. The environs at Akii Bua Stadium are tense and definitely the entire atmosphere will rush the adrenaline beyond the bare minimum.

Both Lango and Bukedi will be fighting for a treasured slot in the final where the successful team will face the already qualified Acholi in Tuesday’s epic finale.

One star personality among others on the Lango team is the bow-legged diminutive dread-locked midfielder Bronson “Rasta” Nsubuga.

In absence of talisman Allan “Jolly” Okello, Nsubuga has shouldered the weight of the entire team.

From the sublime ball control, the eagle’s vision, fancy dribbles and venomous shots on target, Nsubuga has had it all right from the group stages through to the knock out level.

The Maroons football club midfielder made his name at Sporting United in Lira back in the days.

He is a fans’ darling of sorts and on the field of play, Nsubuga is up to the task as he engages teammates, shoots at free will, a dead-ball specialist and scores where need be.

Nsubuga deservedly earned two man of the match accolades with Shs 200,000 against Bugisu and Busoga.

Against an on form Bukedi, Nsubuga will be expected to replicate the form, especially at the quarter final level as Lango seeks to qualify for the final.

Other Lango players:

Of course, the Lango team is not a one match show, just like football is in general.

Team captain goalie Franco Oringa is equally as important. Other players of substance include KCCA’s Musa Ramatha, the Emmanuel entity of Odur and Obua, towering center forward Pate Wanok and the 12th man in the stands will all be key.

Bukedi:

Bukedi is one team that proved the value of teamwork and individual brilliance to th brim.

Two of their goalkeepers; Derrick Emukule and Patrick Wafula earned man of the match accolades in the quarter final stages.

Team skipper Fredson Gwoto of Jinja based UPL side BUL, SC Villa’s David “Colgate” Owori, Ibra Nsimbe, Iddi Babu, Isaac Kisujju and many others have all proved to be top notch.

Prize Monies and Other Rewards:

The winner of the final that will be played on Tuesday, 10th December 2019 will take home Shs 32M, gold medals and a glittering trophy.

The losing finalist will pocket Shs 15M and each of the losing quarter finalists taking Shs 5M.

The third and fourth in group provinces shall part with Shs 1.5M and Shs 1M respectively.

Individual prize monies:

The most valuable player of the tournament will bag Shs 1M, Top scorer (Shs 1M), best goalkeeper (1M) and Shs 1M for each player on the tournament best XI.

Sponsors & Partners:

The FUFA Drum championship is proudly sponsored by Eagle Poa beer, Uganda Tourism Board (UTB) and National Insurance Corporation (NIC).

Buganda is the reigning champion of the tourney whose theme echoes loudly “Celebrating Our Ancestry”.