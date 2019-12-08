Uganda U-17 Girls’ national team coach Ayub Khalifa Kiyingi has named the final squad of 20 players that will feature at the 2019 CECAFA U-17 Girls’ Championship that gets underway on Monday at the FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru.

The squad named is largely composed of players that represented the country at COSAFA Championship in Mauritius where Uganda emerged winners.

Of the 20 final squad, 17 were part of the team that won the COSAFA title defeating South Africa 2-1 in the final.

The new faces include Uganda Martyrs High School captain Gloria Namugerwa and Amusi College duo of Esther Nandede and Esther Adokole.

Nandede and Adokole were part of the preparations for the COSAFA tournament but failed to make the cut on the final squad.

Hosts Uganda will begin their campaign against Burundi on Monday.

With six teams available for the inaugural tournament, the playing format according to the organizers will be round robin.

Goal keepers:

Daphine Nyayenga (Uganda Martyrs HS), Joan Namusisi (Mukono High School) and Gift Nasasira (Gadaffi Integrated Academy)

Outfield players:

Stella Musibika (Kawempe Muslm), Patricia Akilor (Masaka SS), Gillian Akadinda (Olira High School), Samalie Nakacwa (Kawempe Muslim), Shakira Nyinagahirwa (Kawempe Muslim), Kevin Nakacwa (Uganda Martyrs HS), Maureen Nangozi (Mukono High School), Bira Nadunga (Olira High School), Sumaya Komuntale (King of Kings), Hadijah Nandago (Kawempe Muslim), Catherine Nagadya (Uganda Martyrs HS), Esther Adokole (Amus College), Zaina Nandede (Amus College), Gloria Namugerwa (Uganda Martyrs HS), Margret Kunihira (Kawempe Muslim), Juliet Nalukenge (C) (Kawempe Muslim) and Fauzia Najjemba (Mukono High School)