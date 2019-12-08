Hima Cement Heathens were victorious at the wet and muddy Kings Park Stadium on Saturday, clinching a slim 08-03 victory over hosts Stanbic Black Pirates.

Black Pirates’ new signing Stephen Alul split the uprights midway through the first half to put the hosts in the lead from a penalty kick just outside the 22m territory.

The lead, however, changed hands going into the break as Heathens captain Charles Uhuru touched down from a pick-and-drive in the last play of the first half. Aaron Ofoyrwoth missed the conversion, and thus, Heathens took a 05-03 lead.

This was the only try scored in the match largely characterised by multiple handling errors from both sides. Heathens committed a total of 15 handling errors while Pirates tallied 9 with ball in hand.

The kicking departments for both sides also left much to be desired, especially with kicking for points. Heathens’ combination of Aaron Ofoyrwoth and Joseph Oyet, and Pirates’ William Nkore were unable to convert kickable penalties into valuable points which left the game open until the final whistle.

Nonetheless, when gifted with an offside penalty 15m away from the Pirates try area, Heathens returnee flyhalf Aaron Ofoyrwoth was able to put the only second half points on the board as Heathens walked away with a victory.

Heathens thus have 8 points from two wins out of two, and Pirates add one point to their tally courtesy of a losing bonus point from this match.

Full-back Joseph Oyet was named Man Of The Match.