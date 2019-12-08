Sunday December 8, 2019 Fixtures, Lugogo

Zanzibar Vs Sudan 1.30pm

Kenya Vs Tanzania 4pm

Defending champions Kenya begin their title defence against rivals Tanzania in a highly anticipated Group B clash at Lugogo on Sunday.

Kenneth Muguna (10) against Mozambique recently. He will be vital for Kenya against Tanzania [Photo: SOKAKE] Ismael Kiyonga | Kawowo Sports

But before they take to the pitch, losing finalists in 2017 Zanzibar will battle Sudan at the same venue in what will be the third game of the tournament.

Kenya tactician Francis Kimanzi is aware of the challenge and need to defend the title won after beating Zanzibar in post-match penalties two years ago but is ready to give new faces chance.

“During such tournaments we have to give fresh faces the chance to show what they can do and thereafter promote some of them to the main team if they do well,” Kimanzi said on Saturday as quoted by Nations Media.

“Our target is very clear – we are the reigning champions and have to defend the title. Other than that, we have to do better than the squad that won the title last time and that only means winning the title in style by doing better in every single game.

His opposite number Juma Mgunda admits it will be a tough game against their neighbours

“We know Kenya very well, they are our neighbours and we have the derby rivalry which spans many decades,” he told Daily News.

“We will have to beat them to be assured of a good start and I guess they are also looking at beating us. It will be an entertaining game but as it stands they are our main rivals in the group,” he added.

On Saturday, Somalia held Djibouti to a goalless draw while Uganda beat Burundi 2-1.