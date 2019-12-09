Arthur Blick Jr has stated a series of demands attached in his appeal against the Mosac Rally results.

The Shell Rally Team driver finished fifth overall in the rally held early this month.

On Thursday 5th December, Blick filed an appeal seeking a revisit of the decision made by the stewards during the rally.

Blick was handed a 5-minute penalty for obstructing an investigation. That penalty dropped him to fifth overall.

Blick’s appeal focuses on an incident with his crew on the final day of the event in Kapeeka.

His Mitsubishi EvoX was subjected to a sudden check by the event’s technical delegate.

However, Team Blick mechanics are reported to have concealed parts that were under investigation; claims the team has refuted.

The team has since sought redress in the National Appeals Committee.

In the appeal, Blick demands compensation on time lost with a claim that he was forced to drive a car that was not fully serviced after the technical official interrupted their service.

He also requests the appeals committee to put a hold on awarding the top five finishers as well as holding the points of the crews involved in the appeal.

By the time of the incident, Nasser was leading Blick by over 40 seconds after two stages on leg 2.

Blick’s pursuit for a top position was also undone by a two-minute early booking penalty incurred into service.

In the appeal, the 2015 NRC champion has also requested the National Court of Appeal to investigate the actions of the event’s chairman of stewards and technical delegate.

They want the committee to find out whether officials Joshua Mayanja and David Bitalo followed the right procedures to check their car in the middle of the rally.

Furthermore, they wish to know whether the actions and motives in the investigation by the two officials was not to the advantage to Yasin Nasser. According to provisional results, Yassin Nasser had won the rally by 0.27 seconds over Omar Mayanja.

Only Blick and Yasin Nasser were in the fight for the title chase.

The National Appeals Committee has 30 days within which to make a ruling on the matter.