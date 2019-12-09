CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup 2019:

Somalia Vs Uganda Cranes

Lugogo Stadium (4:00 PM)

Uganda Cranes head coach Johnathan McKinstry has named the starting charges against Somalia in the second group A game of the CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup at Lugogo in Kampala on Monday evening.

There are two changes to the team that smiled 2-1 over Burundi in the opening game on Saturday.

Busoga United’s forward Joel Madondo replaces Ben Ocen as URA pint sized midfielder Joackim Ojera comes in for Wakiso Giants’ Viane Ssekajugo.

The rest of the other players are maintained. Charles Lukwago in goal, Paul Willa at right back and Mustafa Kizza on the left flank.

The two central defenders Halid Lwaliwa and John Revita are maintained as well.

Shafiq Kagimu, Bright Anukani and Allan Okello are all in the midfield department.

Sharp shooter Fahad Bayo and Madondo will play upfront.

Only five Uganda Cranes players Charles Lukwago, Paul Willa, Mustafa Kizza, John Revita, and Allan Okello were part of the team that won Somalia in the previous match against Somalia at Lugogo.

The match was a CHAN 2020 Qualifier which ended 4-1 in favor of Uganda Cranes.

Uganda Cranes Starting XI: Charles Lukwago (GK, KCCA), Paul Willa (Vipers), Mustafa Kizza (KCCA), John Revita (KCCA), Halid Lwaliwa (Vipers), Shafiq Kagimu (URA), Bright Anukani (Proline), Allan Okello (KCCA), Joachim Ojera (URA), Fahad Bayo (Vipers), Joel Madondo (Busoga United)

Subs: Joel Mutakubwa (GK, Kyetume), Musitafa Mujuzi (Proline), Paul Mbowa (URA), Karim Watambala (Vipers), Steven Mukwala (Maroons), Muzamiru Mutyaba (KCCA), Viane Sekajugo (Wakiso Giants), Nicolas Kasozi (KCCA), Ben Ocen (Police)