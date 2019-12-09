CECAFA U-17 Girls’ Championship

Monday, 9th December 2019

Tanzania Vs Eritrea 11:00am

Djibouti VS Kenya 1:30pm

Uganda Vs Burundi 4:00pm

Hosts of the 2019 CECAFA U-17 Girls’ Championship, Uganda will be hoping for a positive start as they take on Burundi on Monday at the FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru.

Given their successful expedition at the COSAFA U-17 Championship in Mauritius, three months ago, there is belief that Uganda has an edge over the rest of the teams.

However, coach Ayub Khalifa Kiyingi indicates this is a different challenge that must be approached with different measures.

“The COSAFA success is now behind us and we must draw a new plan to play at the CECAFA Tournament. We are facing new opponents and thus we cannot just sit back and think it will be a smooth run.” He said.

Kiyingi is confident his charges are in good shape and he is optimistic for a good start against Burundi.

“The players are in good shape and we are ready for our first game against Burundi. We want to start the tournament on a high because that will give us momentum going forward.”

The squad that won the COSAFA title has largely been maintained with 17 players named on the final squad.

The only three additions include Gloria Namugerwa, the captain of Uganda Martyrs High School, Lubaga and Amusi College duo of Esther Adokole and Zaina Nandede.

Tanzania will take on Eritrea while Djibouti face Kenya in the other games to be played on Monday.

It should be noted that the tournament will be played in a round robin format. The team with the highest number of points at the end will be crowned champions.

Uganda’s Probable XI

Daphine Nyayenga, Gillian Akadinda, Patricia Akiror, Gloria Namugerwa, Stella Musubika, Kevin Nakachwa, Shakira Nyinagahirwa, Moureen Nangozi, Juliet Nalukenge, Margret Kunihira, Fauzia Najjemba