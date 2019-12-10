Allan Okello scored twice as Uganda Cranes overcame much improved Somalia to win successive games at the CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup.

The lowly opponents did prove a hard nut to crack at Lugogo but finally gave in.

Ismael Kiyonga rates the Cranes players on the day.

Charles Lukwago 6.0: Had little to deal with but did a good job whenever called upon.

Paul Willa 6.5: Defensively solid and astute going forward. He swung in a couple of decent crosses and also had rare attempts on goal saved by the Somalia goalkeeper.

Mustafa Kizza 6.0: Incisive whenever he ventured forward and defended well.

Halid Lwaliwa 6.0: He was decisive with every tackle and a man mountain in the air.

John Revita 6.0: Uncharacteristically beaten twice by the skilful Somalis but as usual, read the game well and initiated attacks from deep.

Shafik Kagimu 6.0: He made some telling interceptions to deny the opponents but not as effective as the first game with a couple of stray passes.

Bright Anukani 6.5: Like Kagimu, he also registered some blind passes but a joy to watch whenever he got everything right. Slid some defence splitting passes to the forwards and also denied an opportunity to get on the score sheet by good goalkeeping.

Allan Okello 7.5: Won the game with his trade mark goals but not the best of performances by his standards with many stray passes just like midfield partners.

Joachim Ojera 6.0: The pace and directness on the wings put the Somalis fullbacks in trouble but lacked effectiveness with his final ball.

Joel Madondo 5.0: Handed a rare start but failed to impress as a wing forward. A few decent touches on the ball but easily beaten to possession.

Fahad Bayo 5.5: A disappointing afternoon for the big centre forward. Failed to convert twice in the first half when presented with opportunities and denied by fantastic goalkeeping after the break.

Substitutes

Nicholas Kasozi 6.0: Replaced Madondo in a tactical change and helped the Cranes hold on to possession with his intelligent ball passing.

Viane Ssekajugo 5.0: His positioning and movement kept the opponents defence on tenterhooks as he offered Kizza more space on the left but unfortunate to miss on the score sheet.

Karim Watambala N/A: Came in late for Kagimu but the future looks bright.