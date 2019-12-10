FUFA Juniors League (U17) 2019-2020

Match Day 7 Results:

Onduparaka Junior Team 2-6 URA Junior Team

URA Junior Team Bright Stars Junior Team 3-1 Express Junior Team

Express Junior Team BUL Junior Team 2-0 Kyetume Junior Team

Kyetume Junior Team SC Villa Junior 2-1 Mbarara City Junior Team

Mbarara City Junior Team KCCA Soccer Academy 1-0 Maroons Junior Team

Maroons Junior Team Police Armless Brigades 1-1 Wakiso Giants Junior Team

Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) Junior Team registered the biggest victory on match day during the FUFA Juniors League (U17).

The URA Juniors won convincingly 6-2 over their counterparts Onduparaka away at the Green Light Stadium, Arua.

Brian Ojok and Richard Akena scored a hat-trick and a brace apiece.

Anwari Awadh got the other strike.

Onduparaka’s two goals were scored by Majub Toto and Christopher Abindu.

Bright Stars easily beat Express 3-1. Ronald Kaye, Stephen Walumu and Yusuf Ssemanda were on target for Bright Stars Juniors Team.

Sulaiman Kiggwe netted for Express Junior Team.

Lawrence Otude and James Jarieko scored for champions BUL Junior Team against debutants Kyetume during their 2-0 win in Jinja.

Sports Club Villa Junior Team out-muscled Mbarara City Junior Team 2-1.

Mustafa Oloya and Simpson Nakabale netted for the young Villa side as Hewa Omara found the consolation for Mbarara City FC Junior Team.

Elsewhere, KCCA Soccer Academy overcame Maroons Junior Team 1-0 with Allan Enyou’s own goal sinking the Junior Prisoners’ side.

Meanwhile, Police Armless Brigades and Wakiso Giants Junior Team played to a one all draw.

Isaiah Sikubwabo netted for Police Armless Brigades and Justus Ssempijja replied for Wakiso Giants Junior Team.

The FUFA Juniors League is divided into two groups; Hat-trick and Treble.

It is played by players under 17 years of age.

Jinja based BUL Football Club Junior Team are the reigning champions.