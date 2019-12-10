Francis Kimanzi says he only learnt of his two game touchline suspension from the media.

The Kenya head coach was banned by the CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup organising committee for allegedly holding on to the Harambee Stars to refuse to play against Tanzania who had two players without passport.

“I have not received any official communiqué from the CECAFA but read it from the media,” Kimanzi told Kawowo Sports. “But besides, I don’t know what I did to deserve such a punishment,” he added.

“As a coach, I took the boys out for a warm up and that’s already intention to play.”

“Do I check licenses? No. I am just employed and can’t make such a decision for the whole nation. We have a team manager who is my boss and what do you do as a coach when he tells you to hold on and keep the boys in the change room.

Kenya return to action on Tuesday with an early kick off game against Sudan and Kimanzi doesn’t feel his absence will have any effect on the game.

“I have a very strong technical team that will do the job and I believe some boys will even express more without me on the bench. Regardless, we are ready and I believe we shall win.

The defending champions beat Tanzania 1-0 in their opener and a win against The Falcons of Sudan will secure them a place in the semi-finals.

Elsewhere, Tanzania take on ‘internal’ rivals Zanzibar at 4pm with all games at KCCA stadium, Lugogo.