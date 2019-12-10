After going through a tight fight to secure his maiden national MX65 title, Gift Sebuguzi made the season more glorious by securing the regional title as well.

The eight-year-old had a sublime race to top the MX65 during the second round of the regional MX championship in Kenya last weekend.

“The race was very nice. I was able to be very careful on the bike because the track was full of water and mud.

“I managed not to fall like other riders in my class and that’s how I won,” said Sebuguzi.

Sebuguzi finished second in the home round in April, victory in Kenya confirmed him as the MX65 regional champion.

Uganda registered a record seventh regional title on the same weekend in Kenya.

Miguel Katenda secured the MX50 class victory while Fortune Sentamu and Maxime Van Pee topped the MX125 and MX1.