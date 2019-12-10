Tanzania 1-0 Zanzibar

Tanzania kept their hopes of progressing from Group B alive after edging Zanzibar 1-0 at KCCA stadium, Lugogo.

Ditram Ntchimbi scored the winner in the 38th minute to hand the Kilimanjaro Stars their first win over the tournament.

They did come into the game on the back of a 1-0 loss to Kenya and failing to secure three points would leave them on the brink of exiting the tournament.

Ntchimbi, scorer of goal that took them to Chan 2020 against Sudan didn’t disappoint on the day as his winner lifts Tanzania to second in the group behind Kenya who are already through to the semi-finals. Tanzania could now afford a draw against Sudan in the final group game and still march to the last four if Zanzibar don’t beat Kenya