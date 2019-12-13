After a very long break, the local league returns with action in Division 1 as former champions Tornado Bee take on title-chasing Challengers.

Challengers are desperate to dethrone Aziz Damani and will be taking no prisoners this weekend at the lakeside oval in Entebbe.

If the weather allows, this clash will either break or make Challengers season.

Challengers invested heavily in the offseason to counter the threat of Damani but are yet to reap any rewards.

However, they will have Cricket Cranes batsman Arnold Otwani back in the side and his hunger for runs could spur them to success. They will miss regular captain Hamu Kayondo who is still nursing a broken thumb. Arthur Kyobe might want to send a message to the selectors about his abilities as he looks to get himself back into the cricket cranes fold.

Richard Agamire who had a great tour in Oman will lead the quest for wickets along with David Wabwire. Youngsters Zephaniah Arinaitwe, Rogers Olipa, and Perry Wazombe need to score runs if they want to stay on the books of Challengers for next season.

Tornado Bee has done enough to at least stay in the top flight despite having minimum resources. The team is far from winning the championship but they can still compete, Cyrus Kibuuka Musoke has stepped this season with both bat and ball while wise head Nicholas Kebba has scored some useful runs.

While Challengers might have the upper hand in the match Tornado Bee has the experience to hurt them.