Sports Inclusive Grassroot Football Festival and Women’s Capacity

Programe:

December 13th 2019: Inclusive Grassroot Football Festival

Venue: St Stephen’s Church of Uganda Kisugu Primary School

December 15th 2019: Women’s Capacity Building in Sports Careers Workshop

Venue: Kitante Hill Primary & Secondary School, Kampala

December 17 – 20, 2019: Kukuza Leadership Retreat

Venue: NaKuru, Kenya

Since the year 2010, Growing The Game For Girls (G3) project in Uganda continues to empower women and girls through Grassroots education and football events.

The co-founders Lisa Berg (USA) and Ugandan Majidah Nantanda have on Friday, December 13, 2019 launched the women empowerment and career capacity building projects at the Uganda Olympic Committee (UOC) headquarters in Kampala.

The growing the game for girls program’s current initiative is “building connections” across barrier that impact at risk and underserved populations of women and girls, and those with disabilities in Uganda.

Their empowerment program is specifically designed to connect disadvantaged girls and women in Uganda and Kenya to participating and work in sport.

The three events of the G3 building connections projects include; community inclusive football festivals for able bodied and disabled girls, sport career capacity building workshops, and traveling to a leadership experience in Kenya and Uganda female football players.

The three events will take place in central Uganda, Northern Uganda and Western Kenya.

Their unique approach to empowering and equipping former national and professional female players to become mentors for the next generation of girls is a powerful way of using female role models in sports to affect change in their communities.

The building connections inclusive football festivals with hearing and deaf girls and boys will address access to play, health education, importance of education, increased self-confidence and self-efficacy, and breaking down social sports discrimination of disabilities.

This will provide empowerment for girls to overcome their differences and create strong relationships on and off the field with those who are different than them.

The G3 Capacity Building workshops for career development and advancement for women in sports careers in refereeing, administration, coaching, journalism and first aid.

This will provide economic empowerment and diversity in the male-dominated sport career work place.

The G3 Girls Leadership Experience will bring more diverse experiences to the young girls lives which allows them to see the world and develop understanding of difference in tribes, cultures, languages, and ways of life.

Growing the game for girls completed their first part of the program in August 2019, conducting events in Dokolo, Northern Uganda.

Now G3 will bring events to the central region of Uganda in locations around Kampala and in Western Kenya this month (December).

This year’s initiative is supported by the US Department of State’s Global Sports Mentoring Program and ESPN’s Stuart Scott ENSPIRE Award.