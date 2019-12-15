Denis Onyango admitted it wasn’t the best of days for him between the posts but happy that Mamelodi Sundowns beat Martizburg to lift the 2019 Telkom Knockout Cup.

The custodian on a couple of occasions miscommunicated with his backline and was at fault for Maritzburg’s only goal of the game before Masandawana rallied to win 2-1 at lift the trophy.

One would say it wasn't the best of games for me and yes I accept but that's why it's called the beautiful game because of the mistakes that happen in the game, at the end of the day the team lifted the trophy and the rest is history thank u #Masandawana. pic.twitter.com/wWi7JeEADa — Denis Onyango 🇺🇬🇺🇬🇺🇬🇺🇬 (@masindeonyango) December 15, 2019

Onyango has been in and out goal for the Brazilians in recent games due to injury with Kennedy Mweene deputising of recent but he remains the team’s first choice goalie and arguably one of the best goalkeepers on the continent.