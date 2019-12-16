Jonathan McKinstry has urged his boys to produce their best when Uganda Cranes face Tanzania in the semi-finals of the 2019 Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup.

The two nations face off at KCCA stadium, Lugogo on Tuesday with a place in the finals at stake.

“Team looks good, fresh and are eager for the game,” said McKinstry after Monday’s training. “There were good amounts of energy today in training and obviously it has been a tough tournament so far,” he added.

“Four games in 7 days is a lot of football so we have tried to manage that and from the look of things from today’s training, I think we have done reasonably a good job and we are ready for Tanzania.

“Honestly, as a footballing nation, they are very competitive and we know we have to produce our best performance if we are to win tomorrow. If we are not at our best, the Tanzania has quality players that can punish us but we are focused on putting up a good performance and if we do that, we shall go through. Jonathan McKinstry on Tanzania

Uganda have not reached the finals of the competition since winning the tournament in Ethiopia four years ago.

In the finals then, they defeat McKinstry coached side, Amavubi Stars of Rwanda.