Ahead of his side’s clash with Uganda Cranes in the semi-finals of the ongoing Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup, Tanzania coach Juma Mgunda believes the hosts are favourites.

Mgunda points at the fact that Cranes are not only at home but also had opportunity to rest key players after qualifying for the semis early in the tournament.

But he expects his side to put up a challenge against all odds and reach the finals.

“We respect [Uganda] as a team and we know they are the host team,” he told Goal.com. “I know they start as favourites, but we will fight them until the end, we will not fear them, I know their fans will rally behind them but we will give our best to reach the final,” he continued.

“We are heading into the knockout stage, we respect Uganda, we know them very well but remember they are playing at home so they will enjoy the home advantage but it will not scare us, we will fight and fight to get a good result.”

Unlike Tanzania, Uganda has kept a number of key players fresh since match day two and Mgunda feels this still gives them an upper hand.

“It gives them [Uganda] an advantage because they qualified way back and ahead of us and have since managed to rest their key players, it might help them but we need not worry too much, we will give our best.

Uganda qualified for the last four with maximum points from four games while Tanzania only one game in three Group B games.