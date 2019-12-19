Friday December 20, 2019, Kabaka Kyabaggu stadium, Wakissha Resource Centre

Bengo’s Friends vs Celebrities 2pm

Jogoo Young Classic Vs Wakiso Giants 4pm

Steven Bengo made history in October by joining a class of distinguished Ugandan footballers that announced their official retirement from football.

On Friday, one of the most gifted footballers this country will officially say bye to the beautiful game in a highly anticipated testimonial.

Lucky fans who will join the legend at Kabaka Kyabaggu stadium, Wakiso will watch two games – first, Bengo’s friends will take on Ugandan celebrities and later former Jogoo Young players will battle it out against Bengo’s current employers, Wakiso Giants.

The celebrities will be led by Bengo’s former teammate in Jogoo Young Eddie Kenzo, Gravity Omutujju, Dj Michael and a host of comedians.

Former Jogoo Young players expected to grace the game include Isaac Kirabira, Isaac Muleme, Mike Azira, Hakim Ssenkumba, Geoffrey Baba Kizito, Kirizestom Ntambi, Emmanuel Okwi, Robert Odongkara and many more.

The team will be coached by Ibrahim Kirya and Paul Nkata who handled the same players during their days at Villa Park.

The proceeds from the gate collections will go to the Steven Bengo Foundation.

Steven Bengo previously played for SC Villa, URA, KCCA, Soana (Tooro United), Express FC and Wakiso Giants in Uganda as well as Young Africans in Tanzania.

He also played for Uganda Cranes and won two Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup titles in 2008 and 2009.