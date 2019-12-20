The draws for the FIBA AfroBasket 2021 Qualifiers have been conducted on Friday, December 20 at Kigali Arena, the venue for the final tournament.

Uganda men’s team, the Silverbacks, have been drawn in Group E along with Egypt, Morocco and the winner from the Zone 3 preliminary round tournament that has Ghana, Liberia and Niger.

FUBA president Nasser Sserunjogi and National Team Committee Members Grace Kwizera and Albert Ahabwe attended at the event.

In the other groups, defending champions Tunisia were the first to be drawn and are in Group A with Central Africa Republic, Democratic Republic of Congo and the winner from Zone 6 and 7.

Final tournament hosts Rwanda are in Group D along with former champions Nigeria, Mali and the Winner of Zone 1 and 2 (Algeria, Cape Verde)‬ .

In each group, the teams will play two tournaments that will take place in three international windows.

Groups A, C and E will play from February 17-25, 2020 with the other two starting their campaign in the next window from November 23 – December 1, 2020 at venues yet to be determined.

All the five groups will then play in the Final Phase from February 15-23, 2021 with the top three teams from each group over the two legs qualifying automatically to the FIBA AfroBasket 2021 to be held in Rwanda.

FIBA AFROBASKET 2021 Qualifiers‬ Draws