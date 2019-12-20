Ndejje University has continued supremacy of the Association of Uganda University Sports (AUUS) games with yet another triumph as the overall winner for the 2019 games.

The Luweero based emerged the overall winners at the 18th Inter-University games, beating 17 other universities in 17 sporting disciplines hosted by the University of Kisubi (Unik).

Ndejje University won 10 gold medals, 7 silvers and one bronze medal for a total of 18 medals.

The 10 gold medals came from Athletics (men and women), basketball (men), Handball (men), Karate (men and women), Swimming (men and women), woodball (men) as well as darts women.

“Since the previous games in 2017, we remained focused with good scouting policies and training of the various sportsmen. The university management has also been supportive with sports bursaries” Paul Mark Kayongo, bursar of Ndejje University noted.

Mukono based Uganda Christian University (UCU) finished second with 9 gold medals ahead of record winners Makerere University who garnered 6 gold medals.

UCU, the football kings and queens:

Two of UCU’s gold medals were registered in soccer for either gender.

UCU beat IUIU 2-0 in the well-attended men’s final played at the St Mary’s Kisubi Play ground on Friday afternoon.

Police’s Timothy Oyamo and Busula FC left footed striker Ezra Kaye Kizito were on target for UCU.

Other gold medalists included Makerere University Business School, Kyambogo (2 gold medals apiece).

Meanwhile, Nkumba, Uganda Martyrs University and Kampala University each scooped one gold medal apiece.

Bronze and Silver winners:

Mbale based IUIU, Bugema, Bishop Stuart, MUST and debutants All Saints Lango smiled home with at least a medal (silver and bronze).

The games were inclined along the theme “Celebrating Sports and Scientific Innovation”.

Since 2011, Ndejje University has now won five successive titles of the biannual championships, playing catch up to Makerere University’s nine consecutive titles won between 1992 to 2002.

Overall, Makerere University has won the most titles (12) since the games inception in 1992.

Focus will now switch to the 2020 East African Games that will be hosted at Ndejje University.

Table Standings:

Rank Gold Silver Bronze Total

1. Ndejje University 10 7 1 18

2. Uganda Christian University 9 6 2 17

3. Makerere University 6 7 7 20

4. MUBS 2 2 7 11

5. Kyambogo University 2 2 2 6

6. Nkumba University 1 5 4 10

7. Uganda Martyrs University 1 1 2 4

8. Kampala University 1 1 4

9. IUIU 3 1 4

10. Bugema University 2 2

11. Bishop Stuart 1 1

12. All Saints University Lango 1 1

13. MUST 1 1

Past winners (Since 1992):