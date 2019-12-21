Steven Bengo marked his farewell to his glamorous football career with his last appearance as a player in a testimonial match that saw his current bosses Wakiso Giants defeat Ex-Jogoo Young 1-0 at Kabaka Kyabaggu stadium, Wakiso.

Muwadda Ramathan Kateregga scored from the spot to earn the Purple Sharks victory in a game that was attended by a fair crowd.

Bengo played only the first half and featured for Ex-Jogoo Young, a team where he started his career.

In the same team, Chicago Fire midfielder Mike Azira, Croatia based left back Isaac Muleme, Jeremiah Ssebuyira, Wakiso Giants captains Yasin Mugabi and Fahad Kawooya as well as Hakim Ssenkumba all featured for the team.

Other key members from the Jogoo Young squad included Isaac Kirabira, Fred Nkata and SC Villa current and former right back Ibrahim Kibumba and Yusuf Jjuuko all featured in that same team coached by Paul Nkata and Ibrahim Kirya.

Bengo entered the stadium to a standing ovation from fans and given a guard of honour by both sets of players.

At half time, the former SC Villa, URA, Express, Young Africans, KCCA and Soana thanked whoever supported him through his career.

“This is a sad but brilliant moment that am leaving the beautiful game as a player,” said Bengo.

“I am happy with whoever has a played a part in my career and want in a special way thank Wakiso Giants for making this happen.”

Before the big game, All Stars Kampala Association (ASKA) team edged Bengo’s friends 1-0 in a thrilling encounter.

Hakim Magumba, Iddi Batambuze, Abubaker Tabula, Dan Wagaluka, Osama Farouk, John Billy Lukooda, Mathias Kisitu, Musa Atagenda and Ahmed Ddamulira were among the persons that took part in the game.

In absentia, Fufa president Moses Magogo pledged Ugx. 400,000 to the Steven Bengo Initiative and all proceeds from the gate collections will go to the initiative.