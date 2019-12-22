2019 COPA Dar es Salaam Beach Soccer: 22nd – 26th December

At Coco Beach, Dar es Salaam, Tanzania

Match Day 1: Sunday, December 22: Tanzania Vs Uganda (4:45 PM)

Match Day 2: Tuesday, December 24: Burundi Vs Uganda (4:45 PM)

Match Day 3: Thursday, December 26: Seychelles Vs Uganda (4:45 PM)

Uganda Sand Cranes will play their first game at the 2019 Copa Dar es salaam beach soccer championship against the hosts Tanzania at the Coco beach on Sunday, December 22, 2019.

Uganda’s team traveled safely to the Tanzanian capital city on Friday morning before they checked in at Rungwe Palace Hotel, Kariako in the heart of Dar es Salam City.

They held a recovery session on Friday evening and the final training drills on the match eve (Saturday evening) under the coaches Salim Jamal Muwonge and Bashir Mutyaba.

Hosts Tanzania will definitely present a stern test of character for the Ugandans in the opener.

With the assurance of the fans backing and home advantage, Tanzania has a slight edge being defending champions with the pressure to with on the second time of asking.

However, Uganda’s team is vastly experienced with the likes of newly crowned Airtel – FUFA Beach soccer player of the year, Sulaiman Ochero, Alex Emmanuel Wasswa, Faizo Muwawu, 2018 league MVP Paul Lule, Douglas Muganga, Davis Kasujja, Rica Byaruhanga, Godfrey Lwesibawa, Ronald Magwali, Rowch Peter Somoka as well as the two goalkeepers; Meddie Kibirige and Nasser Lwamunda.

The round robin format of play too, means that every game played is envisaged as a cup final.

Head coach Muwonge has the belief that the players will stage a brave fight owing to the splendid level of organization and preparation for the championship;

We have had the best preparations since we started taking part in the Copa Dar es Salama Beach Soccer Tournament. The team had a two weeks’ camp and we also traveled by plane which wasn’t the case during the first two editions where we had no camp and traveled by bus to Dar es Salam. We are looking forward for the first match against the hosts because it will give us the right tempo for the next games Salim Jamal Muwonge, Uganda Sand Cranes Head Coach

FUFA Media Sand Cranes head coach Salim Jamal Muwonge

Last year, Uganda finished second in the competition.

Uganda Sand Cranes Delegation To Tanzania:

Players:

Goalkeepers: Meddie Kibirige (Isabeti), Nasser Lwamunda (Mutoola)

Outfield players: Paul Lule (Buganda), Douglas Muganga (MUBS), Davis Kasujja (MUBS), Rica Byaruhanga (Isabeti), Godfrey Lwesibawa (Buganda Royal), Sulaiman Ochero (St Lawrence University), Alex Emmanuel Wasswa (St Lawrence University), Ronald Magwali (Buganda Royal University), Rowch Peter Somoka (Isabeti), Faizo Muwawu (MUBS)

Officials:

Uganda Beach Soccer Association (UBSA) Chairman: Deo Mutabazi

Beach soccer Delegate: Anthony Tumwesigye

Head Coach: Salim Jamal Muwonge

Assistant Coach: Bashir Mutyaba

Team physician: Ivan Kulika

Team manager: Tonny Ssebagala

Media: Hamza “Africana” Nsereko Kawuma