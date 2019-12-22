Seven Eritrea national team players missed the flight back to Asmara after the recently concluded Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup in Kampala.

The news of their disappearance was confirmed by the Eritrean Football Association on the social media platforms.

Robel Kidane, Yosief Mebrahtu, Filmon Semere and Abel Ogbay, Ismail Jahar are some of the players confirmed by the FA to have missed the flight.

Others are Isias Abraham and Eyob Girmay who were part of the Red Sea Camel side that impressed and reached the finals for the first time in their history losing 3-0 to Uganda on Thursday.

It’s the second time in less than two months after their U-20 players also disappeared during the youth tournament in Jinja.

However, they later resurfaced before losing to Kenya in the semi-finals.

In 2015, ten Eritrean footballers sought asylum in Botswana after a World Cup qualifying match and six years before, the entire national refused to return home after the Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup in Kenya.

Over fifteen players also disappeared in Kampala during the 2012 Cecafa tournament and were granted asylum by the Government of Uganda a year later.