2019 Copa Da es Salaam Beach Soccer Tournament

Match Day 1 Results:

Tanzania 3 (0) – 3 (2) Uganda (*After Extra Time)

Uganda (*After Extra Time) Seychelles 6-3 Burundi

Uganda Beach Soccer Team (Sand Cranes) overcame hosts Tanzania 2-0 in a tense shoot out following a 3 all draw during match day one of the 2019 Copa Dar es Salaam Beach Soccer Tournament at Coco beach on Sunday.

Davis Kasujja, Godfrey Lwesibawa and Paul Lule were all on target for Uganda Sand Cranes.

Tanzania’s goals came from Lule (own goal), Juma Jaruph and Stephano Wales.

Tanzania broke the deadlock, taking the lead through Lule’s own goal in the first period.

Kasujja brought the game all square with the equalizer as the first period ended one goal apiece.

Lwesibawa headed home Uganda’s second at the start of the second period.

Juma got Tanzania’s equalizer at 2 all at the end of the second stanza.

Tanzania then restored their lead when Wales beat goalkeeper Meddie Kibirige in the final period.

Lule equalized for Uganda Sand Cranes, making it 3 all to force the game into three added minutes of extra time.

Shoot out:

Lwesibawa and the towering Rica Byaruhanga scored for Uganda in the tense shoot out.

Uganda’s goalkeeper and captain Kibiringe saved from Abdulkadir Ally Tabib and Juma Sultan Ibrahim shot wide.

Only Ronald Magwali missed his effort for team Uganda, blasting his shot wide of goal.

Uganda is now second on the log following Seychelles’ 6-3 victory against Burundi.

The format of play for the tournament is round robin and the leader after all the games will be declared champions.

Uganda’s captain Kibirige hailed fellow players for the spirited fight and urged them to reserve the celebrations for the final match when the team lifts the trophy.

‘I thank my teammates for the spirited fight for the tireless efforts which have leads us to victory. It hasn’t been an easy encounter but a point form the hosts is enough for us to build on in our efforts to win the championship’ noted Kibirige.

Uganda will rest out on Monday and only return to action on Tuesday against Burundi at 4.45 PM.