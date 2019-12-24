Uganda Cranes players that were part of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations have not received the $ 1 million promise by President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni.

Museveni did promise the Cranes that amount after they reached the round of 16 of the Africa Cup of Nations where they lost 1-0 to Senegal.

The president made the promise while in State House in Entebbe where the team and officials had paid a visit courtesy of his invitation.

“I congratulate you although you didn’t win all the games, you achieved some reasonable success,” said Mr. Museveni.

“I don’t know how Senegal got that one goal, because i can see you are all fit and young.

“I will work with government to organize USD 1 million to distribute among the players and the officials although officials will not get as much as the players.”

However, five months later, Kawowo Sports understands that neither the players nor officials have received any part of the money to date.

“There has been nothing received as per the promise from the president,” confirmed a number of players that preffered anonymity.

Efforts to speak to the Fufa Communications Manager, Ahmed Marsha Hussein on the matter were futile as his phone numbers couldn’t go through.

Previously, Museveni has made promises to the team and they are settled including the $ 10,000 to each player for helping the team qualify for 2017 and 2019 Afcon editions.

The Uganda Cranes team that took part in the 2019 AFCON

Goalkeepers

Denis Onyango, Jamal Salim and Robert Odongkara

Defenders

Nico Wakiro Wadada, Brian Ronald Ddungu Mukiibi, Murushid Jjuuko, Bevis Mugabi, Isaac Muleme, Hassan Wasswa Mawanda, Joseph Ochaya, Timothy Denis Awany and Godfrey Walusimbi.

Midfielders

Mike Azira, Allan Kateregga, William Kizito Luwagga, Khalid Aucho, Faruku Miya, Abdul Lumala and Taddeo Lwanga.

Strikers

Patrick Henry Kaddu, Derrick Nsibambi, Allan Kyambadde and Emmanuel Arnold Okwi