2019 Copa Dar es Salaam:

Tuesday, 24th December: Uganda Vs Burundi

At Coco Beach, Dar es Salaam – Tanzania (4:45 PM)

Uganda Sand Cranes will engage Burundi during their 2019 Copa Dar es Salaam beach soccer championship on Christmas eve at Coco beach, off the Indian Ocean.

On Sunday, Uganda beat hosts Tanzania 2-0 during post match penalties after a 3 all draw in normal time.

Burundi, on the other hand lost 6-3 to Seychelles in their first game.

Now, Uganda will be all out for a win in normal time as they embark on the journey to win their first ever Copa Dar es Salaam beach soccer event.

All the 12 players in the Uganda Sand Cranes camp are fit and roaring to go.

Key players:

Godfrey Lwesibawa, Paul Lule, Alex Emmanuel Wasswa, Rowch Peter Somoka, Rica Byaruhanga and goalkeeper Meddie Kibirige are some of the key players for team Uganda.

Head coach Salim Jamal Muwonge is keen ahead of the game with a mission to correct the mistakes from Tanzanian game.

“We want to win this game. There is an objective to have a far much better game than we played against Tanzania by correcting the mistakes done” Muwonge attested.

Last year, Uganda finished second in the competition.

Uganda Sand Cranes Delegation To Tanzania:

Players:

Goalkeepers: Meddie Kibirige (Isabeti), Nasser Lwamunda (Mutoola)

Outfield players: Paul Lule (Buganda), Douglas Muganga (MUBS), Davis Kasujja (MUBS), Rica Byaruhanga (Isabeti), Godfrey Lwesibawa (Buganda Royal), Sulaiman Ochero (St Lawrence University), Alex Emmanuel Wasswa (St Lawrence University), Ronald Magwali (Buganda Royal University), Rowch Peter Somoka (Isabeti), Faizo Muwawu (MUBS)

Officials:

Uganda Beach Soccer Association (UBSA) Chairman: Deo Mutabazi

Beach soccer Delegate: Anthony Tumwesigye

Head Coach: Salim Jamal Muwonge

Assistant Coach: Bashir Mutyaba

Team physician: Ivan Kulika

Team manager: Tonny Ssebagala

Media: Hamza “Africana” Nsereko Kawuma