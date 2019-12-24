2019 Copa Da es Salaam Beach Soccer Tournament:

Match Day 3 Results:

Burundi 5-4 Uganda

Uganda Sand Cranes lost 5-4 to Burundi at the on-going 2019 Copa Dar es Salaam beach soccer championship at Coco beach in Tanzania on Christmas eve.

Moussa Masud, Amissi Niyonkuru (2) and Aboubakar Ndayishimiye (2) were on target for the victorious side.

Uganda’s goals came from Douglas Muganga, Suleiman Ochero, Faizal Muwawu and Ronald Magwali.

Muganga opened the scoring with the very first goal in the 9 goal thriller.

Masud brought the game level to one all before Niyonkuru converted a penalty to give Burundi the lead for the first time in the game.

The reigning Airtel FUFA Beach soccer player of the year Ochero equalized for Uganda as the first period ended all square 2 all.

Burundi restored their lead at the start of the second period to lead 3-2 through Ndayishimiye.

The joy was however short lived with Uganda’s third goal through Muwawu.

Uganda took the lead at 4-3 through Magwali’s strike but Ndayishimiye cut the celebrations short with the equalizer and the second period ended 4 goals apiece.

Inside the final period, Niyonkuru scored the winner for Burundi and Uganda failed to react.

This was the first loss for Uganda following a 2-0 penalty shoot out victory over hosts Tanzania in the earlier match played on Sunday.

Burundi who had earlier lost 5-6 to Seychelles in their opening game on Sunday before condemning Malawi 7-5 on Monday.

Uganda also has to play two more games against Malawi and Seychelles.

The format of play is round robin with the leader after all the rounds declared as the overall winner.

Tanzania has won the previous two editions.

2019 Copa Dar es Salaam All Results:

Match Day 1:

• Seychelles 6-5 Burundi

• Tanzania 3 (0) – 3 (2) Uganda

Match Day 2:

• Malawi 5-7 Burundi

• Seychelles 2-4 Tanzania

Match Day 3:

• Malawi 8-9 Seychelles

• Uganda 4-5 Burundi